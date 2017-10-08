Driver dies in head-on crash with Cleveland fire truck

(Photo: WKYC-TV)

CLEVELAND -- A 41-year-old woman is dead following a head-on crash with a Cleveland fire truck.

It happened around 12:30 a.m. Monday near E. 103th and St. Clair.

Police say the driver of a 2001 Nissan crossed the center of the road and accelerated directly toward the fire truck “for reasons unknown.”

The driver, who died at the scene, was traveling at speeds in excess of the 25 mph limit, according to investigators.

Rescue crews had to cut and pry the vehicle open to get the driver out.

Her identity has not been released.

A firefighter was also taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

The fire truck was returning to the station after being out on a call.

