Driver killed after losing control of minivan in West Park

CLEVELAND - A 61-year-old woman is dead after losing control of her minivan on West 150th Street in West Park on Tuesday afternoon.
Cleveland Police say the woman was heading northbound around 12:10 p.m., when her Chrysler Town and Country minivan went across the double yellow line and the two southbound lanes.
She struck a steel utility pole, which then fell on an unoccupied parked vehicle.
Road conditions were treacherous throughout the area on Tuesday morning due to freezing rain and ice.
