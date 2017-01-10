Driver killed after losing control of minivan in West Park

CLEVELAND - A 61-year-old woman is dead after losing control of her minivan on West 150th Street in West Park on Tuesday afternoon.

Cleveland Police say the woman was heading northbound around 12:10 p.m., when her Chrysler Town and Country minivan went across the double yellow line and the two southbound lanes.

She struck a steel utility pole, which then fell on an unoccupied parked vehicle.

Road conditions were treacherous throughout the area on Tuesday morning due to freezing rain and ice.