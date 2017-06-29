WKYC
Close

Driver revived with 10 doses of Narcan after Cleveland crash

June 30, 2017: It happened at Lorain Avenue and W. 44th Street in Cleveland. The Ohio Highway Patrol was first on the scene, and gave the driver four doses. Once Cleveland EMS arrived, they administered another six doses.

WKYC 6:51 AM. EDT June 30, 2017

CLEVELAND -- It took authorities 10 doses of Narcan to save a driver who crashed into a pole in Cleveland overnight.

It happened at Lorain Avenue and W. 44th Street.

The Ohio Highway Patrol was first on the scene, and gave the driver four doses. Once Cleveland EMS arrived, they administered another six doses.

The driver was taken to MetroHealth Medical Center.

He will be given a citation.

© 2017 WKYC-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories