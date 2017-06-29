Driver revived with 10 doses of Narcan after Cleveland crash

CLEVELAND -- It took authorities 10 doses of Narcan to save a driver who crashed into a pole in Cleveland overnight.

It happened at Lorain Avenue and W. 44th Street.

The Ohio Highway Patrol was first on the scene, and gave the driver four doses. Once Cleveland EMS arrived, they administered another six doses.

The driver was taken to MetroHealth Medical Center.

He will be given a citation.

