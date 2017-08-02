Edgewater Park open again after Bomb Squad blows up suspicious package

(Photo by Derek LaBeaud, WKYC-TV)

CLEVELAND - Edgewater Park is open for business today after the Cleveland Bomb Squad detonated a suspicious package overnight.

According to Metroparks officials, rangers were called to the beach just before 10:30 p.m. Tuesday for an individual causing a disturbance. The person told the rangers he had planted an explosive device in the sand, and the area was immediately evacuated.

The Bomb Squad later arrived and, after a search, found a fake device in the area. While the object was not an explosive, it was blown up as a precaution.

Authorities say Edgewater is safe for guests as of Wednesday. The incident is still under investigation.

