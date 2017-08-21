Enough signatures collected for Quicken Loans Arena referendum

It looks like voters may decide if their tax dollars should be used for renovations at Cleveland's Quicken Loans Arena.

The Cuyahoga County Board of Elections has confirmed that the Greater Cleveland Congregation, along with other groups, did get enough signatures to get a referendum on the ballot.

Last week, the Ohio Supreme Court ruled that the City of Cleveland must accept and review more than 20,000 signatures proposing a referendum on Q renovations. More than 13,000 were deemed valid.

The measure now must go before Cleveland City Council, who could vote to repeal the original ordinance that allowed tax dollars to be used for multi-million dollar improvements.

