Eric Brewer discusses his Cleveland mayoral candidacy

Former East Cleveland Mayor Eric Brewer is setting his sights on becoming the next mayor of the city of Cleveland.

Brewer, 63, of Cleveland, who was East Cleveland's Mayor 2006-2009 and now works as a consultant, sat down with WKYC Channel 3's Russ Mitchell for a one-on-one interview.

Among the things Brewer would plan to address were he to become Cleveland's next mayor include putting physicians on EMS squads and adding mobile clinics in the city.

He also would like to investigate a law passed in 1953 that would allow city council to pass a property tax for $1 per thousand. "So if you own a $50,000 home, it's $50 bucks a year for free medical care," Brewer explained.

The city's primary election is on September 12.

The top two candidates earning votes will face off on Election Day on November 7.

