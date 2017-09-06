Euclid Avenue to shut down next week

CLEVELAND - Construction on a major new building project is about to begin in downtown Cleveland, however, it may come with growing pains.

Billed as the first new downtown residential tower to go up in decades, “The Beacon,” will offer 187 new rental units in 2019.

Until that time, businesses could be affected.

Dominic Fanelli owns The Chocolate Bar up the block and is not opposed to the project, yet worries about sidewalk closures.

“It’s going to be very challenging for the next 18 months,” he said.

This week, the city announced the first changes to make room for construction. Starting Monday, September 11th, Euclid will close between Public Square and East 6th.

Cars using the garage on East 4th can have limited access by taking East 3rd and leave by going west towards Public Square.

The sidewalk will also close between The Arcade and East 6th so that a crane can be placed at the new building site.

Though the city said those changes are only in effect until the 17th of September, Fanelli believes it is just the start.

“The city’s trying to work with us and they understand, but we’ll see what happens,” he said.

Already he knows there are plans to reduce the westbound lane of Euclid Avenue in front of him to just one lane. He said that will impact his valet service and delivery trucks.

RTA passengers will also feel the pain next week, when routes down Euclid are re-routed.

In a press release, the city made clear that even more traffic notices will be coming in the months ahead.

