Fabulous Food Show to skip 2017

CLEVELAND - Cleveland's annual Fabulous Food Show is taking a break.
Event organizers announced dates for the next show, but vendors and attendees will have to wait a year. According to the event's website, the show will return to Cleveland's I-X Center in November 2018.
The 2018 show is scheduled to take place Nov. 9-11.
The Fabulous Food Show has brought celebrity chefs, cooking demonstrations and food vendors to the I-X Center for years.
