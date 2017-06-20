Fabulous Food Show to skip 2017

Michael Symon at the Fabulous Food Show (Photo: Alyssa Schmitt, WKYC-TV)

CLEVELAND - Cleveland's annual Fabulous Food Show is taking a break.

Event organizers announced dates for the next show, but vendors and attendees will have to wait a year. According to the event's website, the show will return to Cleveland's I-X Center in November 2018.

The 2018 show is scheduled to take place Nov. 9-11.

The Fabulous Food Show has brought celebrity chefs, cooking demonstrations and food vendors to the I-X Center for years.

