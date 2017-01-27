Family of Officer David Fahey releases statement

(Photo: Cleveland Police Department)

CLEVELAND - The family of fallen Cleveland Police Officer David Fahey has released a statement through the Cleveland Police Department on Friday evening.

Losing David so suddenly was an enormous shock for our family and one that we've yet to fully process. While this is a terribly difficult time, we all take solace in the fact that we have had so much support, both from the community and David's law enforcement family.

David was a man who was all about his family. He loved spending time with his many nephews and 'Uncle Dave' will be greatly missed. David loved the City of Cleveland and was a huge fan of Cleveland sports. He also loved all things surrounding technology and took great pride in his Irish heritage. David was a proud Veteran of the United States Navy and, above all, loved being a Cleveland Police Officer.

Although the coming days, weeks and months will be extremely difficult, we want to take the time to thank the community for this great outpouring of support. The sincere prayers are appreciated and the emotion attached to each and every one is palpable. It is with great pride that we can say that David will be forever honored, fondly remembered and dearly missed.

Funeral services for Officer Fahey will be held on Saturday at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Angels Church, located at 3644 Rocky River Dr. in Cleveland. Interment will be at Brooklyn Heights Cemetery.

RELATED | Funeral procession route Saturday for Officer David Fahey

(© 2017 WKYC)