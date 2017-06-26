Family of woman injured in St. Patrick's Day balcony incident files lawsuit

CLEVELAND - The family of a woman injured during a St. Patrick's Day balcony incident in Cleveland's Warehouse District filed a lawsuit Monday.

20-year-old Megan Keefe, was a attending a celebration at Spirits Restaurant and Bar on March 17. According to the lawsuit, during her time at the bar, Megan fell from the upper level balcony after the railing gave way.

During her fall, she hit her head on a granite counter top, leaving her with permanent injuries.

Her injuries include but are not limited to subdural hematoma (brainbleed), severe closed head injury, lacerations to the skull, skull fracture, blood clot, fractured left eye socket and fractured 7th vertebrae, and she underwent neurosurgery that included removing of portion of her skull to reduce intra-cranial pressure. Her medical expenses have tallied over $1 million dollars already, according to the suit.

The lawsuit states that following Megan's fall, her head, neck, and body were moved from where she fell to outside of the facility by an employee, which aggravated her injuries.

Among the parties named as defendants in the lawsuit are Spirits Restaurant and Bar, the owners of the building, and the security guards.

Read the entire suit below:

Warehouse Suit filed by Keefe Family by WKYC.com on Scribd

© 2017 WKYC-TV