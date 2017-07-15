WKYC
Close
Weather Alert 2 weather alerts
Close

Fans get ready for Luke Bryan concert at Progressive Field

Luke Bryan preview

WKYC 6:32 PM. EDT July 15, 2017

Billy Joel isn't the only one holding a concert in Cleveland this week. One day after the pop legend wowed the crowds at Progressive Field, Luke Bryan will be doing the same Saturday night at the exact same spot.

Doors opened at 4:30 this afternoon, and excited fans are already starting to file in.

"I don't care what the stage looks like, as long as he's on it!", one fan told WKYC's Jasmine Monroe.

The show is expected the start around 8 P.M. The weather looks perfect for the event.

© 2017 WKYC-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories