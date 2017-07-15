Fans get ready for Luke Bryan concert at Progressive Field

(Photo: Mark Smilor, WKYC)

Billy Joel isn't the only one holding a concert in Cleveland this week. One day after the pop legend wowed the crowds at Progressive Field, Luke Bryan will be doing the same Saturday night at the exact same spot.

Doors opened at 4:30 this afternoon, and excited fans are already starting to file in.

"I don't care what the stage looks like, as long as he's on it!", one fan told WKYC's Jasmine Monroe.

The show is expected the start around 8 P.M. The weather looks perfect for the event.

