Fans pack TownHall on W 25th for ESPN's 'First Take'

Tonight's NBA season opener between the Cavaliers and the Boston Celtics isn't just a big deal for Clevelanders: With Kyrie Irving set to make his return to the Q in a rematch of last year's Eastern Conference Finals, the national media is taking notice as well.

With that in mind, ESPN's popular debate show 'First Take' was on W 25th St. this morning to film on-location from inside TownHall near West Side Market. While host Molly Qerim and regular analyst Max Kellerman were back at network headquarters in Bristol, Connecticut, Stephen A. Smith was at the Cleveland restaurant, surrounded by a slew of vocal Cavs fans.

Smith was joined on-set by ESPN basketball analysts, including Northeast Ohio's own Brian Windhorst.

.@WindhorstESPN says the Cavs are “a little off” right now with all the recent roster moves. #3Cavs @wkyc pic.twitter.com/s72OZ62RNW — Tyler Carey (@TC_CLE) October 17, 2017

One surprising appearance came around 11:30 a.m., when former Browns cornerback Joe Haden came into TownHall to say high to Stephen A. The reaction from the Cleveland fans was mostly positive, although a few reminded him of their displeasure that he joined the hated Steelers.

Former Browns (now Steelers) corner Joe Haden made a surprise appearance at TownHall & said hi to @stephenasmith. @wkyc pic.twitter.com/qC0Ae99soT — Tyler Carey (@TC_CLE) October 17, 2017

Once again, the eyes of the American sport world seem to be focused on Cleveland. Tonight's game tips off at 8 p.m.

