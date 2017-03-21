Group against Quicken Loans Arena upgrade costs want meeting with Dan Gilbert

Quicken Loans Arena (Photo: WKYC-TV)

CLEVELAND - CLEVELAND -- A group of community and faith leaders are traveling to Detroit on Tuesday to demand what they believe is a fair deal when it comes to the proposed upgrades at Quicken Loans Arena.

Members of Greater Cleveland Congregations and Detroit Regional Interfaith Voice of Equity plan to request a meeting with Cavs owner Dan Gilbert. They believe tax payer dollars would be better spent improving they city’s neighborhoods and tackling issues like, poverty, unemployment and violence.

In a press release the group says “if any deal is approved by the county and city it must include a separate dollar for dollar match of all public investment slated for the Q deal and into a Community Equity Fund, The Equity Fund, which would be independently controlled by an established philanthropic foundation with an elected community board, would provide critical funding for job access pipelines for the unemployed, the creation of two new mental health crisis centers, and capital projects in distressed neighborhoods throughout the county.”

The proposal on the table to fund the $140 million Q renovation includes the Cavs paying a portion as well as some Cleveland money in the form of an admissions tax, among other things.

Supporters of the plan say Gilbert has spent $400 million on upgrades, so far and there’s been an investment of jobs and sales tax revenue. They also believe it will bring bigger events to the arena.

