Fire causes partial roof collapse to Avon Avenue building in Cleveland

(Photo: George Payamgis, WKYC)

CLEVELAND - A local demolition contractor is left with almost nothing after his building caught fire this afternoon on Avon Avenue in Cleveland.

Fire officials tell us it started when straw was laid against a heater.

The fire caused part of the roof to collapse, forcing crews to race out of the building. Cleveland Fire Department officials tell WKYC Channel 3 that only portions of the building are salvagable.

