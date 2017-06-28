Fire tears through Cleveland trucking company

June 28, 2017: Firefighters were busy overnight battling a large warehouse fire at West 110th and Franklin. The fire, which happened at Bubbaco LTD, ignited around 11 p.m. Tuesday. Fire officials say heavy smoke and flames were pouring out of the building

WKYC 7:05 AM. EDT June 28, 2017

