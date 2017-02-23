First Energy's Lakeshore power plant detonated

(Photo: WKYC)

CLEVELAND - It was an explosive finish after a 107-year stand.

The smokestacks of First Energy’s Lakeshore power plant were detonated at 1:00 a.m. Friday morning. Traffic was halted, history was made, and the crescendo of a $15-million dollar demolition is now the books.

It’s the plant on the south-side of the shoreway that’s been a staple for millions of commuters over the years.

For Joe Cerer, it’s been his work life for a decade.

"For me personally, it was very emotional day when we shut it. When we pressed the final shutdown button on the generator. It was a sad day. It was a sad day. You know, and it's hard to see it go,” he said.

At its peak, the plant supplied power for about a thousand homes an hour, while fueling employment for more than 350 employees in its final chapter.

"It was great over the years to know all these people I was very proud to be part of it,” Cerer said when the facility was idled last year ahead of this week’s demolition.



