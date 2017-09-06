FIRST LOOK | Dante's Inferno opens in the Flats: photos

CLEVELAND - If you're a fan of craft pizza, the East Bank of the Flats has a new offering for you.

Dante's Inferno, previously known as the prime pizza location at Progressive Field, has opened a brick and mortar site.

The restaurant opened this week.

Dante's Inferno specializes in pizzas that may instigate a double-take. Options are a little quirkier than the traditional options, such as Spaghetti & Meatballs (as seen at Progressive Field), Hot Dogs & French Fries and the Seaside, which is topped with shrimp, calamari, anchovies and clams.

Dante's also offers plenty of wine pairings for your pizza pies, as well as salads and pasta dishes.

Where: 1059 Old River Road

Hours: 11 a.m.-11 p.m.

© 2017 WKYC-TV