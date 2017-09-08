FirstEnergy sending trucks to Florida to assist with Irma

CLEVELAND - FirstEnergy is dispatching nearly 900 linemen, damage assessors, contractors and crews to Florida to help restore power outages expected as a result of Hurricane Irma.

The crews are scheduled to leave Cleveland Saturday morning. The convoy will begin at FirstEnergy's service center on Miles Road at 1 p.m. Friday. WKYC plans to stream live from there around that time. (MOBILE USERS: Click here to watch it.)

Crews from Pennsylvania, Maryland, New Jersey and West Virginia are also expected to head to Florida. All crews are aiming to meet at a staging area in Lake City, Florida by Sunday night.

