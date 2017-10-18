Flashes of Hope, Cleveland Cavaliers take to the runway to raise money for pediatric cancer

(Photo: Twitter)

CLEVELAND - Quicken Loans Arena is most often packed with patrons for sporting events and concerts, but on Wednesday night the venue took on a different role.

The Arena was transformed into a whimsical backdrop for the annual Flashes of Hope runway fundraiser.

Flashes of Hope is an organization dedicated to capturing the precious memories of children fighting cancer and funding research for a cure.

Cleveland Cavaliers coaches, players, and front office members, along with members of the Cleveland Monsters hockey team, took the runway with 40 pediatric cancer fighters and survivors.

"Big Shots and Little Stars" brought out more than 1,000 of Northeast Ohio's business and community leaders.

Alice and Wonderland severed as this year's theme with surprise guests such as the Mad Hatter and Queen of Hearts and others also hitting the runway.

Workin’ it right there on the runway, with supreme confidence, was 8-year-old Amazing Maisie Nowlin, the picture of beauty and grace.

We first met Maisie back in February 2016, skipping the halls of Cleveland Clinic Children’s.

A rare blood disorder meant her life depended on a transplant.

Doctors had to take her within an inch of her life to save her life.

After the transplant a roller coaster of ups and downs ensued. Maisie’s parents had to talk to her about dying. “We were going to have to tell her we are trying everything," says Maisie’s mom, Meghan Nowlin as she fights back tears.

Then Amazing Maisie did the most amazing thing. She turned the corner. She headed back to school.

She even proudly stood on stage, strong and sweet at the same time, to accept the 2017 Cleveland Clinic courage award.

Wednesday she really worked it! On a roll. Kicking cancer to the curb.

She waltzed down the runway like she owned it.

And Amazing Maisie amazes...AGAIN.

After so many scary days for the Nowlins, they watched their warrior on Wednesday, walk the runway.

Amazing Maisise is back to the business of being a kid again.

