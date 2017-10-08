High water causes crash, spin outs on I-90

(Photo: WKYC-TV)

CLEVELAND -- Consistent rainfall has triggered traffic troubles for drivers throughout Northeast Ohio.

WKYC crews saw vehicles spinning out along I-90 between Carnegie and the I-77 split early Monday morning.

One car slammed into a guardrail after splashing through the high water.

Please be careful out there and give yourself extra time today!

How much longer will this rain last? Click here for our extended forecast.

© 2017 WKYC-TV