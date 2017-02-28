Forbes: Ohio is the best state for a startup

A walk down Cleveland's East 4th Street, one of the many reasons Forbes is praising the city and the state of Ohio recently. (Photo: Destination Cleveland)

According to Forbes, 'Manhattan has the nightlife. San Francisco has the lifestyle. But Ohio has both for a fraction of the price.' Forbes has declared 'The Buckeye State' as the best state in America to launch a startup.

The magazine has been all about praising Cleveland and other cities statewide recently.

Forbes recently ranked Cleveland as one of 'The 25 cities where your paycheck will go the furthest,' and Cincinnati fifth as the most affordable metropolitan area as well as the ninth best city in America for raising a family."

Forbes also wrote a piece in October explaining "Why Cleveland is America's Hottest City Right Now."

Between seven major league sports teams, a booming fashion scene in Columbus and a resurgent culinary culture state-wide – thanks in part to a number of local celebrity chefs – Forbes said Ohio has plenty for those looking for culture.

Being recognized as great startup city might be nice, but wouldn't be a surprise to many Cincinnatians. From 2015 to 2016, Cincinnati was one of five metropolitan areas that experienced the biggest positive shifts in startup growth, according to the Kauffman Index of Entrepreneurship, the first and largest index tracking entrepreneurship across city, state and national levels.

Cincinnati jumped from 35th place to 16th out of 40 metro areas. Some of the other metros that saw big jumps were nearby Cleveland, Philadelphia and Nashville. Cleveland moved from 26th to 19th place.

Most notably, Cincinnati saw a 74 percent rate of startup growth in 2016, measuring how much startups have grown five years after founding based on their number of employees, compared to negative 1.8 percent in 2015.

The top five industries with the highest shares of high-growth companies were IT, advertising and marketing, business products and services, health and software.

“Ohio never lost its critical assets from the Industrial Age," Forbes quoted co-founder Mark Kvamme of Columbus-based Drive Capital. “Even in the Digital Age business in America has always been about proximity to customers and managing your supply chain. And if you put a pin in the center of Ohio you have 60 percent of U.S. GDP and 150 of America’s Fortune 500 companies within a day’s drive. Ohio never left. People just stopped paying attention.”

And people are paying attention, According to VentureOhio, Ohio is emerging as a leader of innovation in fields like technology and healthcare. In 2015, the total venture capital investment in more than 160 Ohio startups hit $373 million, a 16 percent increase over 2014. There's plenty of room to grow, VentureOhio estimated that there is $1 billion in unmet opportunity for venture capital in Ohio.

In the Queen City, since 2007, CincyTech said it has become one of the most active seed funds in the Midwest. It advises 323 companies, investing in 59, 38 of which are still active. According to CincyTech these companies have raised $506.9 million in investment, and employed 760 people.

