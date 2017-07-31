Former Ohio State CB Gareon Conley cleared of sexual assault charges

(Photo: Trevor Ruszkowski, USA TODAY, Custom)

CLEVELAND - A grand jury in Cleveland has returned a 'No Bill' on all possible charges against former Ohio State cornerback Gareon Conley, meaning there will be no indictment.

Conley, a two-year starter and a Buckeyes captain last season, was named in a police report that details an alleged sexual assault of a woman that took place at a Cleveland hotel in April prior to the NFL Draft.

According to the police report, Conley met a woman while riding the elevator, and she then joined him in his room. The woman told police, per the report, that Conley asked her to have sex with a couple that was in the bathroom, where she alleges that the assault took place shortly after.

Two witnesses in the hotel room, which was in Conley’s name, told police that an assault did not occur.

In a release sent out on Monday by Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O'Malley, "after a thorough investigation by the Cleveland Police Department, the facts and circumstances surrounding the allegations of sexual assault against Gareon Conley were presented to a Cuyahoga County Grand Jury. The Grand Jury returned a No Bill on all possible charges."

In a statement, Conley's attorney Kevin Spellacy said the following to the Las Vegas Review-Journal's Michael Gehlken:

Lawyer Kevin Spellacy says client Gareon Conley trusted, participated in legal system. "Today, he was vindicated." Full statement: pic.twitter.com/8DBLfiD4qq — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) July 31, 2017

Conley was selected by the Oakland Raiders in the first round of the NFL Draft.

