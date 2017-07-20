Former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski to speak at Cleveland City Club

Corey Lewandowski (Photo: Getty Images, Custom)

CLEVELAND - Corey Lewandowski, the polarizing former campaign manager to Donald Trump, is scheduled to speak at Cleveland's City Club in two weeks.

Lewandowski led the Trump campaign from January 2015 to June 2016. Trump fired him following months of reports of concern over Lewandowski's relationships with over campaign staffers. He is now a Fox News commentator.

Lewandowski will speak at the City Club Aug. 3 at noon. Tickets are $20 for members and $35 for nonmembers.

After receiving negative feedback from the community, City Club CEO Dan Moulthrop wrote a blog post for the city's website, noting the importance and value of freedom of speech.

"If we value free expression and the civil exchange of ideas, then we are called on to embrace and practice these values inclusively, not selectively," Moulthrop wrote.

