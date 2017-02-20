Four teens shot on Cleveland's East Side

(Photo: Chris Tye, WKYC)

CLEVELAND - Cleveland Police have confirmed that three teenagers have been shot near the corner of East 105th Street and Ostend Avenue, while another teen was shot on East 149th on Monday evening.

In all, there are three separate shooting incidents that Cleveland Police are investigating from Monday.

At Ostend Avenue and East 105th, two 14-year-old females have been taken to Rainbow Babies and Children's Hospital, while a 17-year-old male has been transported to University Hospital after all three sustained wounds.

(Photo: Randy White, WKYC)

Cleveland Police tell WKYC Channel 3 that the suspects fired their shots from a silver, mid-size car with dark tinted windows. No description of the suspects themselves have been made available.

45 blocks away, there was another shooting involving a teenager at E. 149th Street as Cleveland Police report that a 16-year-old boy was hit in the abdomen.

The final shooting involved three vehicles at East 121st and Kinsman. They were shooting out their windows at each other. One of the vehicles has been taken into custody.

(Photo: Chris Kunz, WKYC)

There are no suspects in any of the three incidents and Cleveland Police are asking for your assistance. If you have any information, please call 216-621-1234.

