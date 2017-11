vote button image (Photo: emarto)

After some delays, the results of the Cleveland mayoral race are starting to be tabulated. With nearly 46% of precincts reporting at 10:40 p.m., incumbent Frank Jackson leads Zack Reed.

Jackson has tallied 24,189 votes to Reed's 15,569, good for a 60.84% to 39.16% lead.

Follow this and all of the results in Northeast Ohio by clicking here.

© 2017 WKYC-TV