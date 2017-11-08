WKYC
Close

Frank Jackson reflects on upcoming 4th term as Cleveland mayor with Russ Mitchell

Frank Jackson talks with Russ Mitchell after election to 4th term as Cleveland mayor

WKYC 6:54 PM. EST November 08, 2017

CLEVELAND - Frank Jackson is set to embark on his record setting fourth 4-year term as mayor of Cleveland after defeating Zack Reed in Tuesday's election. 

Jackson stopped by the WKYC Channel 3 studios for a sit-down interview with our Russ Mitchell. Jackson discussed what Reed said to him in his concession phone call, plus what he learned from talking to Clevelanders during his campaign. 

"People are suffering and having anxiety for legitimate reasons," Jackson told Mitchell. "Our bureaucracy does not move at the speed it should to address their concerns."

You can watch the entire conversation in the player above. 

© 2017 WKYC-TV

WKYC

Frank Jackson re-elected to historic fourth term as mayor of Cleveland; VIDEOS, PHOTOS

WKYC

ELECTION 2017 | Click here for full results from Election Night

WKYC

7 minutes with Russ Mitchell: Cleveland mayoral election edition

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories