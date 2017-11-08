Frank Jackson reflects on upcoming 4th term as Cleveland mayor with Russ Mitchell

(Photo: WKYC)

CLEVELAND - Frank Jackson is set to embark on his record setting fourth 4-year term as mayor of Cleveland after defeating Zack Reed in Tuesday's election.

Jackson stopped by the WKYC Channel 3 studios for a sit-down interview with our Russ Mitchell. Jackson discussed what Reed said to him in his concession phone call, plus what he learned from talking to Clevelanders during his campaign.

"People are suffering and having anxiety for legitimate reasons," Jackson told Mitchell. "Our bureaucracy does not move at the speed it should to address their concerns."

