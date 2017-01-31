WKYC
Frank Jackson to run for 4th term as Mayor of Cleveland

WKYC 6:26 PM. EST January 31, 2017

CLEVELAND - Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson announced on Tuesday that he will seek an unprecedented fourth term in office.

Jackson made the re-election announcement at the Jerry Sue Thornton Center at 6 p.m. 

He says the choice to run again was one that he went back and forth on.

"The decision was made over the last day or two," Jackson said at his press conference. "The people showed up and them being here really helped me to make the decision I made."

Earlier this month, Councilman Jeff Johnson announced his intention to run for Mayor of Cleveland.

You can watch the entire announcement below: 

 

 

