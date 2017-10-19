Zack Reed vs. Frank Jackson: Cleveland mayoral debate

CLEVELAND -- Jackson vs. Reed.

The Cleveland mayoral race is heating up with the only debate between the two candidates taking place Thursday.

Mayor Frank Jackson and Councilman Zack Reed will square off at noon to lay out their platforms and why they deserve your vote.

The debate takes place at the City Club of Cleveland.

Ideastream senior producer and host Rick Jackson will moderate.

The election is just a few weeks away on Tuesday, Nov. 7.

WKYC will have crews at the debate, so stay tuned later in the day for full details.

