Fresh Brewed Tees offering Charles Oakley support shirt

The guys at Fresh Brewed Tees are at it again.

You can now purchase an 'I'm with Oakley' shirt to support Cleveland native Charles Oakley.

Fresh Brewed Tees owner Tony Madalone says, "Cleveland boys gotta stick together."

Madalone confirms the tweet from ESPN's business analyst Darren Rovell that a portion of the proceeds of the sale of the shirts will go to Oakley himself.

The guys at @FreshBrewedTees are selling a Charles Oakley support shirt where a % actually goes to Oakley pic.twitter.com/N1z5WezyvV — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) February 10, 2017

The New York Knick legend was arrested and thrown out of Madison Square Garden earlier this week, and has now been banned from the Garden by Knicks owner James Dolan.

Many people in the sports world have come to Oakley's defense, including Cavs superstar LeBron James.

Mood!! #Legend A photo posted by LeBron James (@kingjames) on Feb 8, 2017 at 8:23pm PST

LeBron gave a generic statement rather than take questions. About a minute later he added, "Oh I missed one, Charles Oakley for President" — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) February 10, 2017

