Friends and family mark 4 years since Aliza Sherman murder

CLEVELAND - Family and friends of Aliza Sherman are marking four years since her murder. The 53-year-old woman was killed in downtown Cleveland in 2013 and no one has been arrested for the crime.

Sherman’s loved ones do not like returning to the place where she was killed, but they say they’ll continue to come back year after year until they see justice for Aliza.

For Jen Sherman, passing time does not ease the pain of violently losing her mother.

“It’s still heartbreaking every single day without my mom,” she said.

Jen and other family and friends gathered once more outside The Galleria near Hamilton Avenue. They read a poem, lit candles and held a moment of silence.

On March 24, 2013, Aliza Sherman was stabbed to death as she walked to her divorce attorney's office.

Sherman was a mother of four and a nurse at the Cleveland Clinic.

No one has been arrested for Sherman’s murder. But her attorney, Gregory Moore, was arrested on accusations of tampering with evidence and other charges related to the Sherman case. He pleaded not guilty and his trial is scheduled to begin in May.

Many questions remain, but some things are certain. Aliza lives on in the people who love her. Her son Jason is now a pediatric resident at the Cleveland Clinic.

“She was great and I try to emulate her and I do what I can,” said Jason Sherman.

There is still a $50,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in this case. You can leave anonymous information to Crimestoppers by calling (216) 252-7463.

