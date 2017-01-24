Friends, family remember fallen police officer

On Tuesday, WKYC Channel 3 News reached out to more than a dozen of David Fahey’s friends and relatives, and heard back from several of them.

Though none were willing to go on camera, some put their feelings into words.

“So here is what my family has to say about Dave: veteran, son, big brother, cousin, uncle, friend,” wrote a close family friend.

“Always there for you, dog lover, protector, movie lover, great bowler, Cleveland sports enthusiast, your average good guy,” she said. “He was a techie too. He loved his gadgets!”

“David was an amazing person,” writes another. “Always helping others. Every career that he chose involved helping others.”

At 39, David Fahey had served in the Navy. Up until a few years ago, he also served as a technician for the Cleveland Clinic.

In 2014, he joined the Cleveland Police Department, a calling that ran in the family.

Both his mother and stepfather are retired police officers, while his brother still serves on the force. A family of first responders, they are loved and respected by their peers.

“Everybody’s going through a really hard time right now,” said Steve Loomis of the Police Patrolman’s Association.

Yet what hit particularly close to home is where the accident happened.

Relatives say Fahey’s father was also struck and killed along I-90 decades ago, when David was just a baby.

A Good Samaritan, he had stopped to help a stranger change a tire.

