Fundraiser planned in honor of fallen Officer David Fahey

Cleveland Police Officer David Fahey (Photo: Blue Lives Matter)

CLEVELAND - A fundraiser in honor of Cleveland Police Officer David Fahey, who was killed in the line of duty Jan. 24, has been scheduled for Thursday this week.

All proceeds generated by the Tilted Kilt in downtown Cleveland on Thursday will be donated to the Cleveland Police Foundation to support Fahey's family.

The restaurant is located at 21 Prospect Avenue, across from the JACK Casino.

Fahey was killed on Interstate 90 while setting up road flares at a crash scene. He was struck by a car, driven by 44-year-old Israel Alvarez. Alvarez fled the scene and was arrested outside a Lorain home. He appeared in court Wednesday, where his $500,000 bond was continued.

Fahey was laid to rest last Saturday.

