Funeral arrangements announced for family on missing plane

(Photo: The Fleming Family/Mona Alexander, WFMJ)

CLEVELAND - Funeral arrangements have been announced for one of the families on board the plane that went missing over Lake Erie last week.

John, Sue, Jack and Andrew Fleming were aboard the Cessna 525 Citation that disappeared two miles north over Lake Erie last Thursday. The Dublin, Ohio family was in Cleveland with two neighbors to attend a Cleveland Cavaliers' game.

The family issued a statement Friday morning, saying:

"The Fleming and Armeni families have announced the following schedule of calling hours and services for John, Sue, Jack, and Andrew Fleming:

Calling hours: Jan. 8, 3-6 p.m., Canfield Presbyterian Church, 140 W. Main St., Canfield, Ohio

Memorial service: Jan. 9, 11 a.m., Canfield Presbyterian Church, 140 W. Main St., Canfield, Ohio

Memorial service: Jan. 10, 4 p.m., Liberty Presbyterian Church, 7080 Olentangy River Road, Delaware, Ohio

John T. Fleming, 46, President and Chief Executive Officer of Superior Beverage Group, and his family were onboard the plane that went down last week over Lake Erie off the Cleveland shoreline. By all accounts, the Fleming family was loved and admired by family and friends in their business, community, school, neighborhood, and home town circles.

In his nearly 30-year career with Superior Beverage Group and the beverage distribution industry, John rose to the highest levels of leadership. Likewise, in his community, he was an active leader and volunteer in many charitable endeavors. He was a 1993 magna cum laude graduate of Wake Forest University, a CPA, and a member of Sigma Phi Epsilon Fraternity.

John and his wife, Sue, were high school sweethearts, 1989 graduates of Boardman High School, and 17-year residents of Greater Columbus. Sue graduated from Youngstown State University with a bachelor’s degree in social work. She was a passionate advocate and supporter of JDRF, the leading funder of type 1 diabetes research. While active on many fronts, she was devoted primarily to raising her two boys. Her pride and joy was her role as wife, mother, and daughter.

Jack, 15, a sophomore at Olentangy Liberty High School, excelled in the classroom as a 4.0 honor student and was extremely popular among his peers. He enjoyed golf, basketball, snow skiing, and especially playing touch football with his friends. He loved Ohio sports – the Browns, Indians, Cavaliers and Buckeyes, attending all Ohio State home football games. Jack dedicated his life to helping his brother. He was Andrew’s eyes, his constant companion, and best-ever big brother.

Andrew, 14, attended Ohio State School for the Blind in Columbus, where he participated on the track and swim teams. He also enjoyed playing baseball in the Miracle Baseball League and competing in Special Olympics. He joined in the Juvenile Diabetes walk alongside all those there to support him. He too was an avid sports fan, and his favorite teams were the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Cavaliers. Always the jokester, he was known for his wonderful sense of humor. His faithful service dog, Sandy, was always at his side.

The extended Fleming and Armeni families also express deepest condolences to the Casey family. Friends and neighbors Brian Casey and his daughter Megan also were onboard the plane.

The families are touched by the tremendous outpouring of support and continue to be grateful to all the agencies and individuals who have aided in the search and recovery efforts, now in the capable hands of the City of Cleveland. They extend their deep appreciation for the concern, kindness, and privacy shown by so many during this most difficult time."

Brian Casey and his 19-year-old daughter Megan were also on board the plane.

An NTSB underwater locator beacon detector received multiple transmissions Thursday to narrow the search area for the plane.

On Friday morning, two vessels equipped with sonar and divers began a search of the water.