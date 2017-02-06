Funeral services announced for Alianna DeFreeze

Memorial services have been announced for Alianna DeFreeze.

The 14-year-old girl was found dead three days after she went missing late last month.

According to family members, a wake will be held on Saturday from noon until 12:30 p.m. at 3130 Mayfield Road in Mayfield Heights.

The funeral will begin at 12:30 p.m.

Those wishing to donate flowers can send them to the Lucas Funeral Home, located at 9010 Garfield Boulevard in Garfield Heights.

Christopher Whitaker, 44, was arrested for DeFreeze’s murder.

(© 2017 WKYC)