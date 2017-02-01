Future history makers of Cleveland

CLEVELAND - Over the next few days, we'll be showcasing a series of entrepreneurs who are not only seeing the possible in their communities, but developing into future history makers.

Today we salute Jason Dunn.

He has a story that's inspiring and influential.

Dunn, the Director of Cleveland Municipal Football League, founded his own team.

The Stallions will ensure he would have a direct influence on the area's youth athletes.

He has put in over eight years of dedication in helping set goals, while promoting education with sports as a bonus.

