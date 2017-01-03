Giant Eagle to close two stores, GetGo station in Cleveland

Giant Eagle (Photo: Giant Eagle)

Giant Eagle Inc. announced the closing of two local stores and a GetGo location in Cleveland in a press release issued on Tuesday.

The supermarket located at 11501 Buckeye Road that opened in 2007, and the nearby gas station at 2780 E. 116th Street, that opened in 2008, will close on February 4.

The other location set to close is the supermarket located at 13820 Lorain Ave. It will close its doors on March 4 after 19 years in business.

According to the company, they are working to find jobs at other locations for the approximately 120 workers at the three locations.

In the release, the corporation thanked their customers and encouraged them to visit other nearby locations.

“We thank our customers for their years of patronage at these locations, and invite them to visit us at our other Cleveland supermarkets including our West 117th Street and Edgecliff Avenue Giant Eagle stores” said Giant Eagle spokesperson Dan Donovan.

Donovan also added, “Northeast Ohio, and Cleveland specifically, are important communities for Giant Eagle, and we remain committed to supporting customers throughout the region for years to come.”