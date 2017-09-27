Glen Adkins, wanted for several local burglaries, arrested in Independence

Glen Adkins, the man suspected of conducting more than a dozen burglaries in Northeast Ohio, was arrested Wednesday morning in Independence.

Members of Ohio's Violent Fugitive Task Force took Adkins into custody in a room at the city's Red Roof Inn. His mother and two brothers, wanted for multiple charges themselves, were also arrested.

Adkins, 20, is suspected in a string of burglaries in Cleveland's Slavic Village and Old Brooklyn neighborhoods. He already faces charges of felonious assault, assault on a police officer, and burglary after a Sept. 20 incident that saw him flee law enforcement in a vehicle and drag an officer as he sped away.

“I would like to thank the community for their invaluable assistance in this case and recognize Cleveland Council President Kevin Kelley and Councilman Tony Brancatelli for putting up reward money out of their own pockets to help catch this fugitive who was victimizing their neighborhoods,” U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott said in a statement.

Adkins has been on the run from the authorities for two years. WKYC's Dorsena Drakeford profiled his criminal exploits earlier this week.

