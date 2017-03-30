Grandmother charged in death of 2-year-old arraigned Thursday

(Photo: Facebook)

CLEVELAND - The grandmother to a 2-year-old boy who died with Methadone in his system Tuesday is scheduled to be arraigned in court Thursday morning.

Norma Caraballo faces child endangering charges after her grandson, Noah Harvey, was found unresponsive in his crib Monday night. He died at MetroHealth Tuesday.

Doctors say Harvey tested positive for Methadone, an opioid used to wean heroin users. A police report states Caraballo is a recovering heroin user who takes Methadone daily.

Harvey was under Caraballo's care while his mother was at work Monday. His mother told police she checked on Harvey in his crib around 7 p.m. Monday. Three hours later, she checked on him again and found him unresponsive.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner has not issued a cause of death.

