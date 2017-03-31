Grandmother of boy who died with Methadone in his system in custody

(Photo: Cleveland Police, Custom)

CLEVELAND - Cleveland Police have confirmed the grandmother to Noah Harvey, the 2-year-old boy who died with Methadone in his system, is in police custody.

Harvey was under the care of his grandmother, Norma Caraballo, prior to his death. According to a police report, Caraballo was taking care of Harvey while his mother was at work on Monday. When his mother checked on him in his crib Monday night, he was unresponsive. He died at MetroHealth the next day.

Doctors confirmed that Harvey tested positive for Methadone, which Caraballo takes daily as a recovering heroin addict. Methadone is an opioid used to wean people off of heroin.

Charges of child endangering were filed against Caraballo. She turned herself in Thursday night.

