Great Lakes Brewing Co. to sell cans this summer

CLEVELAND - Noting beats popping open a cold one, and now Great Lakes Brewing Co. is offering more options to do so.

This May, Turnatable Pils, Lightkeeper Blonde Ale and Rally Drum Red Ale will make their debut in canned form.

Turntable Pils and Lightkeeper Blonde Ale will be available in 12-ounce 12 packs and Rally Drum Red Ale will be sold in 16-ounce 12 packs. Turntable Pils will be available in 16-ounce 12 packs in August.

