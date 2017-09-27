Great Lakes Brewing Co. to tap Christmas Ale Oct. 26

(Photo: Metzger, Stephanie)

CLEVELAND - It's a seasonal tradition unlike any other.

Some skip work for it. Others stock their fridges and pack their pantries.

The annual Great Lakes Brewing Company First Pour Party is scheduled for Oct. 26 and it's your first chance for a sip of their infamous Christmas Ale.

The First Pour is free and open to the public beginning at 11 a.m. Santa will be on scene to tap the first keg at 11:30 a.m. and there will be Christmas-themed menu specials. Click here for more info.

