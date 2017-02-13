Great Lakes Brewing Company vies for best brewpub in the nation

(Photo: GLBC/Facebook)

CLEVELAND - Monday, a new national contest began....and there's a Cleveland entry that's bound to do well.



The race is on for the mantle of the nation's best brewpub. And Ohio City's Great Lakes Brewing Company has come out of the gate strong.

For 18 years, long before Ohio City was trendy, Great Lakes has been pouring us in and filling us up. All while racking up a small army of awards for the beer that diehards drink nationwide.

The work that's being recognized now by USA Today is for best brewpub. So that means the award is not just for the beer, it's also for the warm feeling, the well-informed staff, and menu with a local flare.

USA Today has 20 brewpubs up for the award, nominated as the best in the U.S. by a panel of beer experts.

You can vote once per day until polls close on Monday, March 13 at noon ET. Winners will be announced on Friday, March 17.

You can cast your vote for Great Lakes Brewing Company by clicking here.

(© 2017 WKYC)