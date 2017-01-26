Greater Cleveland Sports Awards: What to expect

CLEVELAND - It's the biggest night to honor Cleveland sports and there will be plenty to celebrate.

The 17th annual Greater Cleveland Sports Awards are Thursday night at the Renaissance Hotel. The event begins with a cocktail reception at 5:30 p.m. and the ceremony starts at 7:30 p.m.

Local athletes from all levels will be honored and Cleveland native and ESPN anchor Jay Crawford will host the event.

The awards are:

High School Athlete of the Year

Collegiate Athlete of the Year

Amateur Athlete of the Year

Pro Athlete of the Year

Courage Awards

Lifetime Achievement Award

2016 Best Moment of the Year

Click here for the full list of nominees.

WKYC.com will be streaming the event live online on WKYC.com and Facebook Live. We'll also be providing coverage on social media, including Snapchat, Instagram and Twitter.

