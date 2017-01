CLEVELAND -- A Greyhound bus went up in flames early Monday morning after getting stuck in the snow.

It happened shortly after 3 a.m. on the ramp to E. 9th from I-90 East.

Crews say the flames likely sparked because of its spinning tires.

10 people were on board at the time, but nobody was hurt.

Authorities had closed the ramp until the issue was cleared.

