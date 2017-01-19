Growing group from CLE headed to DC for women's march

(Photo: Chris Kunz, WKYC)

CLEVELAND - Yet another group is getting ready tonight, for the day "after," the inauguration.

That's when a growing group from Cleveland, will be headed to the nation's capital for the Women's March.

Still reeling from the election, there's no place they'd rather be.

That's why it's hard to even find a seat on a bus now in a growing grass roots effort to rally women from the CLE to D.C.

It’s been poster-making and packing mode for days in Fran Didonato's Gordon Square home on Cleveland's near west side.

Each marcher in DC is, in her words, “an important piece of sand in the bucket”.

“All of us being together, standing up together, saying we're watching what's going to happen," said DiDonato.

Same goes for Lilah Zautner, who says she’s going not just to be a voice for women but also for "…People of color and transgendered people and gay and lesbian people and it's scary that the things that Trump says are going to translate into policies," said Zautner.

She’s a full time working mom who's making time for a 36 hour whirlwind bus trip to march in D.C. and make good by her newborn baby, Bertie.

“I had to. I had to do it for her. Also for my mom who isn't able to go," said Zautner.

Jen Spencer will take a seat alongside Lilah on that bus.

“I will support my president, but there are values you can't compromise on. Take the infrastructure work he's going to do, I'm 200 percent behind that but we have to make clear important values and that I'm not stepping down," said Spencer.

That’s exactly why Zautner sent out the call to step up, even to other mom friends with small kids.

"I was saying bring your breast pump. We have to go! We have to show up!" said Zautner.

DiDonato told WKYC Channel 3 News she’s bringing 4-year-old son Lucas.

"He is a child of color and this is not a safe world for him and that scares me to death. I’m going for him too. He'll have the pictures. He’ll have the stories and you have to start them young," said DiDonato.

