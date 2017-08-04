GUIDE | 20 great breweries in the Cleveland area

Northeast Ohioans certainly know good beer, and there are plenty of places where you can enjoy the finest the area has to offer.
Several great breweries, both old and new, can be found throughout Greater Cleveland.
Here is our list of 20 places you should check out if you get the chance.
BottleHouse Brewing Company
The men and women at this brewery pride themselves on being able to bring old and new-world styles to the community.
Where: 2050 Lee Road, Cleveland Heights
Brick & Barrel
This nano-brewery prides itself on being "run by five guys who are excited about making quality beer in Cleveland."
Where: 1844 Columbus Road, Cleveland
The Brew Kettle
"Ohio's First Brew-On-Premise Microbrewery" specializes in slow smoked BBQ and handcrafted beers.
Where: 8377 Pearl Road, Strongsville
Butcher and the Brewer
Why settle for just a beer when you can also have a fresh cut of meat? Plenty of delicious food available.
Where: 2043 E. 4th St., Cleveland
Collision Bend Brewing Company
Not only can you enjoy one of 11 draft beers along the Cuyahoga River, but also fresh California style street food.
Where: 1250 Old River Road, Cleveland
Fat Head's Brewery
With two locations (and more to come), this legendary Northeast Ohio brewery has won many awards for its excellence. The logo's not too bad, either.
Where: 18741 Sheldon Road, Middleburg Heights; 24581 Lorain Road, North Olmsted
Forest City Brewery
What better way to enjoy a hot summer night than to have a cold drink on the patio and listen to an Indians game?
Where: 2135 Columbus Road, Cleveland
Great Lakes Brewing Company
Burning River, Dortmunder, Edmund Fitzgerald: All the classics are here at what is arguably Cleveland's most famous brewery.
Where: 2516 Market Ave., Cleveland
Goldhorn Brewery
Enjoy a rotation of 10-14 beers, including a NITRO feature. Plenty of great sandwiches and burgers to eat as well.
1361 E. 55th St., Cleveland
Hofbräuhaus Cleveland
Looking for a German-style drinking experience? Than look no further than this brewery modeled after its namesake in Munich.
1550 Chester Ave., Cleveland
Market Garden Brewery
This brewery's location—right next to West Side Market—gives you a chance to enjoy a good drink as well as delicious food.
Where: 1947 W 25th St., Cleveland
Masthead Brewing Company
Located at the historic Bryant Building, Masthead features a 100-foot long bar with a focus on American and Belgian style beers. You can also take your pets out on the patio.
Where: 1261 Superior Ave., Cleveland
Nano Brew Cleveland
This neighborhood pub not only features 24 draft beers and an outdoor beer garden, but also a bike tune-up station.
Where: 1859 W. 25th St., Cleveland
Noble Beast Brewing Co.
This family-run place may be small, but its large taproom and delicious food menu will surely make you come back for more.
Where: 1470 Lakeside Ave., Cleveland
Platform Beer Co.
Only three years old, this Ohio City brewery offers a variety of American, experimental, and barrel-aged beers.
Where: 4125 Lorain Ave., Cleveland
Portside
Enjoy a beer or one of five varieties of rum at Northeast Ohio's first brewery and distillery.
Where: 983 Front Ave., Cleveland
Saucy Brew Works
Located in the old Steelman building, Saucy Brew Works features nice, German engineered drafts and even a pizzeria.
Where: 2885 Detroit Ave., Cleveland
Terrestrial Brewing Company
This brewery is only a few months old, but it has already made an impression. Enjoy a drink either inside or on the spacious patio.
Where: 7524 Father Frascati, Cleveland
Tremont Tap House
"Cleveland's first Gastropub" features more than one hundred beers, 48 of which are on tap.
Where: 2572 Scranton Road, Cleveland
Working Class Brewery
This location, with five year-round styles, is a perfect fit for Northeast Ohio's tough, working-class community.
Where: 17448 Lorain Ave., Cleveland
