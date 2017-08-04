GUIDE | 20 great breweries in the Cleveland area

Noble Beast Brewery 10 (Photo: Kim Wendel, WKYC-TV)

Northeast Ohioans certainly know good beer, and there are plenty of places where you can enjoy the finest the area has to offer.

Several great breweries, both old and new, can be found throughout Greater Cleveland.

Here is our list of 20 places you should check out if you get the chance.

BottleHouse Brewing Company

The men and women at this brewery pride themselves on being able to bring old and new-world styles to the community.

Business planning meeting. @denisecarkhuff | #adrenalinemonkey #craftbeerart #productivemeetingsonly A post shared by j a m i e w o l f e (@jamiemwolfe) on Jul 31, 2017 at 6:56pm PDT

Where: 2050 Lee Road, Cleveland Heights

Brick & Barrel

This nano-brewery prides itself on being "run by five guys who are excited about making quality beer in Cleveland."

Conquering breweries in Cleveland! #staythirsymyfriends #ohiobrews #brickandbarrel #clevelandbeers A post shared by Mark's 📷 💨💩 (@a_tribe_called_utot) on Jun 13, 2017 at 2:48pm PDT

Where: 1844 Columbus Road, Cleveland

The Brew Kettle

"Ohio's First Brew-On-Premise Microbrewery" specializes in slow smoked BBQ and handcrafted beers.

Where: 8377 Pearl Road, Strongsville

Butcher and the Brewer

Why settle for just a beer when you can also have a fresh cut of meat? Plenty of delicious food available.

Big thank you to @butcherandthebrewer for making these #agedbeef sliders and #craftbeerstagram today is definitely one for the books #cleveland knows how to eat! A post shared by Kidd Quit (@kiddquit) on Jul 17, 2017 at 7:01pm PDT

Where: 2043 E. 4th St., Cleveland

Collision Bend Brewing Company

Not only can you enjoy one of 11 draft beers along the Cuyahoga River, but also fresh California style street food.

Drinks with a view. Loving my time in The Land! A post shared by Emily Klauka (@eklauka) on Jul 31, 2017 at 5:03pm PDT

Where: 1250 Old River Road, Cleveland

Fat Head's Brewery

With two locations (and more to come), this legendary Northeast Ohio brewery has won many awards for its excellence. The logo's not too bad, either.

Fat Heads Brewery in Cleveland. How many kegs can I smuggle in the van? #fatheadsbeer #fatheadsbrewery #beerroadtrip #beerisyourfriend A post shared by hartlinepix (@hartlinepix) on Jul 23, 2017 at 2:03pm PDT

Where: 18741 Sheldon Road, Middleburg Heights; 24581 Lorain Road, North Olmsted

Forest City Brewery

What better way to enjoy a hot summer night than to have a cold drink on the patio and listen to an Indians game?

Drink beer (+mead) made in Cleveland 🤙🏾 A post shared by Abbey Clare (@abbeyclare) on May 20, 2017 at 11:34am PDT

Where: 2135 Columbus Road, Cleveland

Great Lakes Brewing Company

Burning River, Dortmunder, Edmund Fitzgerald: All the classics are here at what is arguably Cleveland's most famous brewery.

#craftbeer tour in #ohiocity #cleveland now at #greatlakesbrewing #lakeeriemonster with @hoppynomad A post shared by Damian Rakowsky (@damian_rakowsky) on Jul 26, 2017 at 12:17pm PDT

Where: 2516 Market Ave., Cleveland

Goldhorn Brewery

Enjoy a rotation of 10-14 beers, including a NITRO feature. Plenty of great sandwiches and burgers to eat as well.

Stopping by for a fill. The St. Clairmas on nitro is nice. A post shared by Kyle Roth (@kyleroth) on Jan 10, 2017 at 2:39pm PST

1361 E. 55th St., Cleveland

Hofbräuhaus Cleveland

Looking for a German-style drinking experience? Than look no further than this brewery modeled after its namesake in Munich.

Work A post shared by Kawa Cho (@kawa.cho) on Jul 12, 2017 at 4:49pm PDT

1550 Chester Ave., Cleveland

Market Garden Brewery

This brewery's location—right next to West Side Market—gives you a chance to enjoy a good drink as well as delicious food.

We were gonna clean our whole house. We failed. #sundayfunday #thisiscle A post shared by sockela (@sockela) on Jul 30, 2017 at 9:54am PDT

Where: 1947 W 25th St., Cleveland

Masthead Brewing Company

Located at the historic Bryant Building, Masthead features a 100-foot long bar with a focus on American and Belgian style beers. You can also take your pets out on the patio.

Where: 1261 Superior Ave., Cleveland

Nano Brew Cleveland

This neighborhood pub not only features 24 draft beers and an outdoor beer garden, but also a bike tune-up station.

so glad i napped today so that i could have the energy to not go out... but here i am 🙄 A post shared by Jen Nguyen (@_jenna.v) on Jul 25, 2017 at 4:51pm PDT

Where: 1859 W. 25th St., Cleveland

Noble Beast Brewing Co.

This family-run place may be small, but its large taproom and delicious food menu will surely make you come back for more.

Where: 1470 Lakeside Ave., Cleveland

Platform Beer Co.

Only three years old, this Ohio City brewery offers a variety of American, experimental, and barrel-aged beers.

First stop #platformbrewery #cleaveland A post shared by Alejandra M (@ale_machadito) on Jul 28, 2017 at 7:45pm PDT

Where: 4125 Lorain Ave., Cleveland

Portside

Enjoy a beer or one of five varieties of rum at Northeast Ohio's first brewery and distillery.

@portsidecle thanks for a great time!! #beerandaletraveler A post shared by Rick Mason (@beerandaletraveler) on Jul 22, 2017 at 1:25pm PDT

Where: 983 Front Ave., Cleveland

Saucy Brew Works

Located in the old Steelman building, Saucy Brew Works features nice, German engineered drafts and even a pizzeria.

Where: 2885 Detroit Ave., Cleveland

Terrestrial Brewing Company

This brewery is only a few months old, but it has already made an impression. Enjoy a drink either inside or on the spacious patio.

Very choice spot. Congrats fellas @terrestrialbrew A post shared by Herb'n Twine Sandwich Co. (@herbntwine) on Apr 30, 2017 at 4:47pm PDT

Where: 7524 Father Frascati, Cleveland

Tremont Tap House

"Cleveland's first Gastropub" features more than one hundred beers, 48 of which are on tap.

Cleveland, rocking. #travelday #travel #beer #flight A post shared by Mike Bartkowiak (@mikebarcode) on Jun 4, 2017 at 1:25pm PDT

Where: 2572 Scranton Road, Cleveland

Working Class Brewery

This location, with five year-round styles, is a perfect fit for Northeast Ohio's tough, working-class community.

Where: 17448 Lorain Ave., Cleveland

