Here's how you can donate to support family of Officer David Fahey

CLEVELAND - Cleveland Police Patrolmen's Association President Steve Loomis has issued a letter to the community in the aftermath of the death of Officer David Fahey on Tuesday.

Loomis writes: "Words cannot express our gratitude for the sympathy and support your have displayed for Officer David Fahey after he was killed in the line of duty by a hit and run driver this cold and rainy morning."

"We have received many inquiries regarding donations in support of Dave's service and the sacrifice his family has been made to endure."

To donate, visit cppa.org or you can mail your contributions to:

CPPA

1303 West 58

Cleveland, OH 44102

Please make checks payable to CPPA Charities. Memo: Officer Fahey Memorial

