Here's why the Travelocity Roaming Gnome is taking over Cleveland

(Photo: Travelocity / Twitter)

CLEVELAND -- The city of Cleveland is hosting its latest "celebrity" guest.

The Travelocity Roaming Gnome is making his way around town until Thursday to show off popular travel destinations here in Northeast Ohio.

"At each of his stops on his itinerary, the Roaming Gnome will post a picture via Instagram, Facebook and Twitter to showcase to his 4.5 million followers all there is to do and see in CLE," according to Destination Cleveland.

He started his journey Tuesday with several stops at local landmarks like the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, East 4th Street and the Pro Football hall of Fame.

The gnome is expected to visit the house from A Christmas Story in Tremont on Wednesday afternoon.

Travelocity, meanwhile, recently listed the 13 reasons they're obsessed with Cleveland, including the newly revitalized Public Square, the Gordon Square Arts District and Lakeview Cemetery.

They say that true beauty comes from within, but the view outside @ClevelandArt begs to differ. #ThisisCLE pic.twitter.com/339n7wVLvG — Travelocity Gnome (@RoamingGnome) August 8, 2017

When it comes to #RockAndRoll, I never miss a beat — or the opportunity to rock a #selfie. #ThisisCLE #LongLiveRock pic.twitter.com/I3fhbkLwix — Travelocity Gnome (@RoamingGnome) August 8, 2017

