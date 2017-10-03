WKYC
High court won't hear appeal by condemned man who killed Cleveland cop

Associated Press , WKYC 11:06 AM. EDT October 03, 2017

CLEVELAND (AP) - The U.S. Supreme Court won't review the murder conviction of a man sentenced to death for killing a Cleveland police officer.

Cleveland.com reports that the case of 47-year-old Quisi Bryan is among those that the court has declined to review during this term.

He was condemned for shooting Wayne Leon in 2000 after the officer stopped Bryan for a traffic violation.

A federal judge overturned Bryan's convictions in 2015 and concluded that prosecutors had improperly sought to remove a prospective juror because the juror was black. Bryan also is black.

A federal appeals court reversed that decision and reinstated his convictions in December. Bryan had asked the nation's high court to review that ruling.

© 2017 Associated Press


