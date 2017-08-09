High-speed Cleveland chase ends with trooper's vehicle in crash

(Photo: Derek LaBeaud, WKYC-TV)

CLEVELAND -- An Ohio State trooper’s vehicle was hit during an overnight chase in Cleveland.

It happened early Thursday morning as a pickup truck led troopers through the city’s west side reaching speeds near 100 mph.

The pursuit ended with a crash in front of a shopping center on West 65th Street.

It’s unclear what started the chase.

The driver's name was not released.

Nobody was hurt.

